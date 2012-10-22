Photo: viZZZual.com

It was a very quiet weekend Macro-wise.There were virtually no developments in Europe, China, or the US.



And appropriately, markets are going nowhere, following Friday’s big selloff in the US and Europe.

European markets are virtually flat across the board.

Spain is up by a hair, perhaps due to the favourable result in the regional elections for Mariano Rajoy.

Italy is down by a hair.

US futures are rallying a bit.

Earnings later, including those by Caterpillar, might induce some action.

