Markets Are Going Nowhere

After a strong week for stocks last week, markets have started this week by basically going nowhere.

Asia was solid, with both Japan and China rising.

Europe is seeing a bit of selling, with Italy down 0.35% and Germany down a bit less than that.

And U.S. futures are essentially flat.

So overall, world markets are basically directionless.

This week will bring us the long-awaited reprieve from political news, with economic data coming back.

On Tuesday we have the historic and unusual Tuesday Jobs Report, when we’ll finally get the delayed numbers for September that became victim to the government shutdown.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.