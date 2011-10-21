Stocks Are Rising Ahead Of Huge Weekend That Will Probably End In Failure

Photo: Liam Quinn via Flickr

Everyone expects this weekend to end in “failure” with no agreement having been reached between EU leaders on solving the crisis.But, for now, nobody minds.



Stocks are rising again around the world.

Germany markets are up 0.7%. Italy is up 1.5%.

In the US, futures are up a tad.

It’s conceivable that risk assets are getting some modest lift from the latest news about the Fed maybe doing some kind of QE3-like program, but who knows?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.