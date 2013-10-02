Markets Are Lower Again, As US Crisis Drags On

Markets tumbled on Monday, as it became clear that the US government would shut down.

Then the government did shut down Monday night, but on Tuesday markets rallied sharply.

Now they’re lower again.

US futures are off over 0.5% across the board.

Japan got totally smoked last night, losing over 2%.

And Germany lost 0.69%.

The chatter now is how this could drag on for a while, and might not get resolved until we hit the debt ceiling (on October 17), and there’s of course no solution to that.

