Markets Are Lower Everywhere After EU Summit

Photo: WalwynviaFlickr

After a week which saw huge rallies in Europe, markets are giving some back today.It’s nothing dramatic, but indices are lower after an EU Summit, which failed to come to germs with how Europe’s rescue fund will be used to prop up failing banks.



Unlike past EU Summits, the stakes weren’t huge either way in the immediate term, but this was perhaps a modest disappointment.

Spain is down 0.7%.

Germany is off 0.23%.

Italy is down 0.64%.

US futures are down just a hair.

There were also some weakish earnings after the bell yesterday, which are likely playing some kind of role in the negativity.

