US Futures Are Already Falling, But...

US futures are all pointing to a lower open, but… don’t worry too much yet.



A good chunk of this due to Apple, and the 6%~ it will probably see when stocks start trading, due to the earnings whiff.

European markets are actually higher, as this weekend’s (hopefully) decisive EU Summit draws even nearer.

France is up 0.54%.

Germany is up 0.7%.

Italy up 1%.

The euro is also having a decent morning.

Meanwhile, back in Asia, Hong Kong got an OK bounce, gaining 1.28% following its drubbing from the day before.

