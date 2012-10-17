Photo: Abysim at www.flickr.com

It’s nothing all that dramatic, but markets are rallying, especially in Europe.Spain’s IBEX 35 is up 0.6%.



Italy is up 0.2%.

Germany is flat.

The fact that Moody’s didn’t downgrade Spain yesterday is being seen as a nice plus.

US futures are basically going nowhere, down just a tad.

So far, a very quiet morning. The big talk all day will be on last night’s US Presidential Debate, and what if any impact it had on the race.

