It’s nothing all that dramatic, but markets are rallying, especially in Europe.Spain’s IBEX 35 is up 0.6%.
Italy is up 0.2%.
Germany is flat.
The fact that Moody’s didn’t downgrade Spain yesterday is being seen as a nice plus.
US futures are basically going nowhere, down just a tad.
So far, a very quiet morning. The big talk all day will be on last night’s US Presidential Debate, and what if any impact it had on the race.
