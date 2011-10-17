And The Rally Just Keeps Going On...

Joe Weisenthal
Hot Air Balloon

The week is in full swing, and the rally just keeps going on basically no news.

Italy is up 1.7%.

France is up 1.3%.

Germany is up 1.7%.

The US futures rally is a bit more modest, with gains sub-1%.

And since everything is correlated these days, gold, silver, the euro, and the Swiss Franc are up too to varying degrees.

For a look at some of the big econ events of the day, and the week, see here.

