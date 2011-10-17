The week is in full swing, and the rally just keeps going on basically no news.



Italy is up 1.7%.

France is up 1.3%.

Germany is up 1.7%.

The US futures rally is a bit more modest, with gains sub-1%.

And since everything is correlated these days, gold, silver, the euro, and the Swiss Franc are up too to varying degrees.

For a look at some of the big econ events of the day, and the week, see here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.