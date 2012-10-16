Markets Are On A Major Tear

Photo: Erik Charlton / Flickr

BIG rally happening in Europe, especially in Spain where the benchmark IBEX 35 index is up 1.3%.Elsewhere the gains are a tad cooler. Italy is rallying 0.6%. Germany is up 0.6% as well.



The move comes after a major rally in the US yesterday, and a 1.44% gain in Japan.

A new report about Spain possibly requesting a bailout seems to be what’s getting folks excited.

