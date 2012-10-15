Big Rally Happening In The US And Europe

Photo: Gabby Canonizado 02, Flickr
Risk appetite is seeing an impressive turnaround this morning.Things had gotten off to a negative start when Asia opened, as investors reacted badly to Chinese trade figures which were controversial.
But European investors have a different take on things it seems, and gains are being seen everywhere.
Spain is up 0.86%. Italy is up 0.99%.
Peripheral borrowing costs are down again.
US futures are higher.
