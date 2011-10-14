Markets Are Drifting Higher Again...

Photo: Dave Parker via Flickr

Nobody is caring too much about the big FItch downgrades of banks yesterday, or the S&P downgrade of Spain, or the end of day market selloff in the U.S.The mood is mostly positive, as U.S. futures drift slightly higher.



Europe is doing fine, as well.

Italy is up 0.6%. France is up 0.7%.

The main theme of the moment: Quiet.

It’s been really quiet lately. Doubt that can last very long.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.