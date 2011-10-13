The Early Rally Has Faded: Stocks Are Diving In Europe And The US

Photo: Gustavo Verissimo on Flickr
Update:And after an early-morning rally, stocks are now clearly lower across the board.
Dow futures are pointing to a decline of 80 points.
Germany is off 0.6%.
UK off 2%. A report about about Fitch potentially downgrading US banks isn’t helping.
There’s nothing tood ramatic happening, really especially when you consider how much of a wild rally stocks have had lately.
But between this, and the big end-of-day selloff yesterday, it looks like, for now, some steam is coming out.
Original post: Fairly quiet morning so far.
US futures are up modestly, and European stocks are up as well.
Nothing too wild: France is up 0.4%. Italy’s up 0.34%
It’s all mostly notable in the sense that in the absence of anything big going on, the trend is to drift higher.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.