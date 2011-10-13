The Early Rally Has Faded: Stocks Are Diving In Europe And The US

Photo: Gustavo Verissimo on Flickr

Update:And after an early-morning rally, stocks are now clearly lower across the board.



Dow futures are pointing to a decline of 80 points.

Germany is off 0.6%.

UK off 2%. A report about about Fitch potentially downgrading US banks isn’t helping.

There’s nothing tood ramatic happening, really especially when you consider how much of a wild rally stocks have had lately.

But between this, and the big end-of-day selloff yesterday, it looks like, for now, some steam is coming out.

Original post: Fairly quiet morning so far.

US futures are up modestly, and European stocks are up as well.

Nothing too wild: France is up 0.4%. Italy’s up 0.34%

It’s all mostly notable in the sense that in the absence of anything big going on, the trend is to drift higher.

