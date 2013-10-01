Markets Don't Care That The Government Just Shut Down

Well, we’re less than 4 hours into the Federal Government Shutdown — the first one in 17 years — and so far markets don’t care.

Things were red on Monday, once it became obvious that this would happen.

But so far today the mood is meh.

Asian stocks finished higher.

European stocks are higher: Italy is up 0.7%. Germany is up 0.3%.

And US futures are modestly higher.

Here’s a look at overnight futures. You can see the lack of drama.

Until this becomes a big, drawn out thing, there’s no good reason to freak out.

