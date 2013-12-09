Markets Are On The Rise

REUTERS/Henry Romero Hot air balloons float during a festival as part of the spring equinox at the Sun pyramid of Teotihuacan outside Mexico City, Mexico March 21, 2007.

Markets staged a major rally on Friday after the US jobs report came in way better than expected.

And that rally is continuing today. Playing catch-up, Japan gained 2.29%.

Italy is up 0.5%. Germany is up 0.3%. And US futures are up modestly.

This week is going to be much quieter than last week in terms of economic data, although there will be a Fed decision later this week where they might “taper.”

The NYT’s Binyamin Appelbaum reported yesterday that the Fed was probably still leaning towards an early 2014 taper.

