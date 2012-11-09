The Ugliness Continues — Markets Are Deteriorating Again

At the moment, we’re looking at the third straight day of soggy, ugly markets.



Europe is red across the board.

Italy is down 0.5%.

Germany is off 0.4%.

Spain is down 0.6%

This comes after a night in which the Nikkei fell 0.9%.

This week has seen a swirl of hard to read headlines. People are supposedly worried about the fiscal cliff, and Greek/Spain fears have flared up. And of course there’s been the election, which of course has caused people to reassess and so forth.

US futures were up earlier, but have no erased those gains.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.