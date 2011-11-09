European Markets Rise, As Investors Celebrate The Demise Of Berlusconi

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The party isn’t too wild, but it’s decent.European markets are rallying as the world cheers the end of Silvio Berlusconi, who announced his intent to resign after the markets closed yesterday.



Italy is up 1.2%.

Germany is up 1.4%.

France is up 1%.

But the good times are not contagious. US futures are heading lower by about .5%.

What’s more important, really, is that Italian bonds have barely improved at all.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.