Markets Are Rising Everywhere Ahead Of The Big Jobs Report

Good morning and happy jobs day!

Today at 8:30 AM ET, we’ll get the latest Non-Farm Payroll figures for October.

Analysts are expecting 120,000 new jobs, and for the unemployment rate to take up to 7.3% from 7.2%.

A full preview is here.

Meanwhile, in the US and Europe markets are pointing up. One laggard in Europe is France, which has been downgraded by S&P 500.

Today’s action comes after a fairly wild day yesterday, which saw solid losses despite a good GDP report and a rate cut from the ECB.

