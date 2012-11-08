Photo: USAF

After yesterday’s massive selloff in Europe and the US, markets have stabilised.European markets are up modestly. For example, Italy is up 0.4%. Spain is up 0.25%.



US futures are also up in the same vicinity.

Last night’s passage of the Greek austerity vote was a positive move.

The big event coming up in a few hours is today’s ECB meeting.

As for what people are talking to: Lots of folks are trying to parse the statement made by John Boehner yesterday, wherein he said the GOP would accept “more revenue” (though not higher tax rates) as part of a tax deal. His tone is being seen as “conciliatory” and thus hopefully conducive to a deal.

Meanwhile, the Athens stock market is getting crushed.

