Markets Are Lower Ahead Of 3 Big Events All Happening Today

Markets are pretty much lower everywhere this morning.
Japan fell. Europe is down. And US futures are off a bit.
There are three big events happening today:
First is the ECB meeting, where there’s growing thinking that there might be a rate cut. You can see a full preview of that here.
Then at 8:30 AM, there’s going to be the first reading of Q3 GDP. Analysts expect growth of 2.0%.
And then at some point today, Twitter will hit the public market, and that will be a major event that everyone will be watching.
Very exciting!
