Markets Are Rallying All Around The World

Oh look. Stocks are up again.

The can’t-lose market continues to go higher and higher with markets gaining pretty much everywhere.

In Japan last night, the Nikkei rallied 0.8%, helped by an increase in the outlook at Toyota.

European stocks are up across the board, in part thanks to decent service PMI numbers.

And in the US, futures are up around 0.4%.

We’re coming upon the busy part of the week. Tomorrow we get an ECB meeting and of course Friday we get the Octobers Jobs Report.

