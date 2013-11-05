Markets Are Slightly Lower

Don’t blink!
There’s actually a tiny bit of red on the board. If history is any guide it won’t last, but here’s the action.
US futures are down modestly, to the tune of 0.1%.
European markets are down by about the same degree.
As for news, there isn’t a ton going on. The world is waiting for two big events going on this week: The ECB meeting on Thursday and the Non-Farm Payrolls report on Friday.
Everything before that is just throat-clearing.
