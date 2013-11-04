Markets Are Going Up

Another day, more green.

Stocks around the world are going up.

It’s nothing too huge, but US futures are up to the tune of 0.3%.

European markets are up about the same level.

In Asia, Japan was closed while China was basically flat.

Already today we’ve got a series of decent European PMI reports that came in roughly as expected.

This week will be big in terms of economic data (it’s Jobs Friday this week) as well as the ECB.

