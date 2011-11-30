Markets Going Nowhere, Unemployment Blasts Higher In Italy

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Markets aren’t doing too much at this point.Markets had been down across the board, but are coming back. Italy is now slightly higher. US futures are just a bit lower, to the tune of 0.5%. Italian yields are a touch higher. Mostly things feel pretty calm.



In Italy, unemployment unexpectedly shot up to 8.5%, as the real economy continues to fall off a cliff.

In Germany, unemployment was actually revised to be a touch better than last reported, so that’s something.

Meanwhile, jobs week begins this week, with ADP releasing private sector employment numbers in a few hours.

