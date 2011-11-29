Here We Go Again: Italian Spreads Are Rising, Stocks Are Falling

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The good times from yesterday have faded.The central question of the day is: What’s the fate of Italy? Today its yields are rising, as the 10-year bond carries an interest rate of 7.383%.



Italy’s FTSE MIB index is currently off 0.66%.

There’s a lot of interest in France today. There’s a report out that S&P could cut its outlook on the country’s debt within a matter of days.

French-German spreads are also modestly wider on the day.

The yield on German bunds is a bit lower, hinting that it’s still retaining some of that safe-haven lustre.

US futures are modestly lower.

