Markets Are Falling

Yesterday’s drift lower continues.It’s nothing dramatic, but after yesterday’s selloff in the US (attributed fairly or unfairly to the fiscal cliff) markets are lower again.
Italy is down 0.3%. The DAX (Germany) is just barely negative. Spain’s IBEX is down 0.48%.
The Shanghai Composite, which has really been getting beaten up, lost another 1%.
Futures are just modestly negative.
