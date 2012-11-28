Markets Are Falling

Photo: NASA

Yesterday’s drift lower continues.It’s nothing dramatic, but after yesterday’s selloff in the US (attributed fairly or unfairly to the fiscal cliff) markets are lower again.



Italy is down 0.3%. The DAX (Germany) is just barely negative. Spain’s IBEX is down 0.48%.

The Shanghai Composite, which has really been getting beaten up, lost another 1%.

Futures are just modestly negative.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.