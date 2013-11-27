Markets Are Really Quiet Again

Things have gotten really quiet in the financial world lately. Really quiet.

There have been no huge up days or down days anywhere really in a while. And it looks like so far today is no exception.

US futures aren’t going anywhere. Europe is a little bit higher, but not much.

Chinese stocks edged up by 0.8%. Japan fell by a little bit.

There’s another big slew of data coming out today, including initial jobless claims, but other than that in the financial world, there’s not much else and probably won’t be until December.

