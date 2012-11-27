Markets Are Higher After Deal On Greece

Photo: ECB
The most important news is last night’s deal give Greece a new aide tranche.Markets are generally higher, but that not that much.
Greece itself is up just 0.33%.
Italy is up 0.37%.
US futures up just a tad.
Interestingly, Chinese stocks have been weak again. The Shanghai Composite lost 1.3%, falling back below 2,000.
The Case-Shiller home price index comes out today at 9 AM ET.
