Markets Are Higher After Deal On Greece

The most important news is last night’s deal give Greece a new aide tranche.Markets are generally higher, but that not that much.



Greece itself is up just 0.33%.

Italy is up 0.37%.

US futures up just a tad.

Interestingly, Chinese stocks have been weak again. The Shanghai Composite lost 1.3%, falling back below 2,000.

The Case-Shiller home price index comes out today at 9 AM ET.

