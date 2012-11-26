Markets Are Sliding

Photo: statigr.am/hedioucha

A moderate “risk off” tone starts the week.US futures are lower, and markets across Europe are in the red.



Spain is off 0.5%.

Italy is off 0.6%. Italy has seen two interesting headlines today: Berlusconi making noises about wanting to get back into politics, and a dive in consumer confidence.

The big story in Europe today will be if Greece officially gets its next bailout.

