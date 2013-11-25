The week begins and markets are in rally mode again. It’s pretty much clockwork.

US futures are up to the tone of 0.3% or more. Germany is up 0.6%. France is up 0.3%.

Japan had a big night, as the Nikkei gained 1.5%.

Meanwhile, oil, silver, and crude are all down over 1%.

If there’s one thing to point to as “news” it’s the Iran agreement, which at least has some marginal impact on easing immediate tensions in the region (it would seem). Otherwise, this week will be light on volume and short on time, but actually packed with economic data.

