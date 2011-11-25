WAKE UP: There's A Big Blowout In Italian Yields, Stocks Are Diving, Euro Tanking

Photo: Alan Cleaver, Flickr

ORIGINAL POST: If you’re an America, welcome back from your Thanksgiving holiday.Unfortunately, all we’ve got right now is more of the same.



The Italian 10-year bond is now yielding 7.227%, as the debt dumping continues.

As for stocks. Italy’s FTSE MIB is off 1.26%.

French-German spreads are wider on the day.

US futures are all pointing to a lower open. Nothing huge yet — losses of less than 1% — but still notable.

UPDATE 5:03: An interesting development is that German bund yields are rising once again.

UPDATE 5:53: Everything’s getting worse. The Italian stock market is now down 2%. The yield on the Italian 2-year is around 7.8%. On the 10-year, the yield is now above 7.3%.

