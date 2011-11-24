Good News: Stocks Are Surging In Europe

Photo: Johannes Simon / Getty

Maybe your Thanksgiving won’t be totally ruined after all.Markets are surging in Europe.



There was some surprisingly good data in the form of German Business Optimism and Italian Consumer Confidence, and today is not looking like a disaster.

The Italian market is up 1.7%. Italian yields are slightly lower, which is good.

French stocks are up 1.5%, and the French-German spread is also narrower.

So unlike in 2009, when the Dubai World bankruptcy ruined everyone’s holiday, so far nothing too bad is happening.

