Markets Are Slipping

Photo: Renduels on Instagram

Expect another quiet day, as it’s still a quasi-holiday in the US (markets only trade for half the day).European markets are all modestly red after strong gains on Thursday. But nothing dramatic.



The German IFO survey of business leaders (considered to be a high quality economic gauge) has come in better than expected, so that’s good.

US futures are down a tad.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.