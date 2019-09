It’s been a pretty quiet week for markets overall… and today is no exception.

US futures are essentially flat as are markets in Europe.

We got a strong reading from the German Ifo institute, showing improvement in the business climate which augurs well for Europe.

Other than that, things are real quiet.

