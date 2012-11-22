Markets Are Rallying Everywhere

It’s going to be a super-quiet day, thanks to the Thanksgiving Holiday in the US, but at the moment, markets are rallying.



Asia had a strong night, in part thanks to a decent Chinese Flash PMI. Japan rallied 1.5%. Korea was up 0.8%.

Now Europe is higher, as Flash PMIs there are not quite horrible.

Italy is up 0.8%. Germany is up 0.7%.

The Aussie and the Euro are both higher. Oil is higher as well.

