It’s a quiet morning, and markets aren’t doing much of anything.

US futures are up a tad. Europe is flat. Asia was mixed

This entire week has been pretty quiet, and obviously today is no exception.

Last night, Bernanke gave a speech on monetary policy that was fascinating, but obviously not majorly market moving.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.