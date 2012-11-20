Markets Are Slipping

Photo: Stogo

After yesterday’s huge global rally today markets are giving some of it back.Europe is down across the board. Not too dramatically. Italy is off 0.7%. Germany is just under flat.



US futures are off over 0.1%.

It’s been a fairly quiet day so far. The biggest development was Moody’s downgrading France Monday evening in the US, but even this development was of fairly little significance.

Yesterday was much more dramatic, as it saw housing news, talks of an Israel/Gaza truce, developments on Greece, and an emerging change of heart on the debt ceiling.

