Markets Are Lower

It’s mostly red on the scoreboard today, although the damage is not particularly severe.

Hong Kong and Shanghai had tiny losses following big gains on Monday on the back of the reform announcements. Japan lost 0.25%.

In Europe, Italy is down 0.8% and German shares are lower by 0.33%.

US futures are down modestly.

The US economic calendar is quiet again today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.