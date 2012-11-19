Markets Are Surging All Around The World

Nice start to the week: Markets are rallying everywhere.It started on Friday afternoon in the US, when the markets took off after the Fiscal Cliff meeting in The White House, and lawmakers talked about having a “framework” in place to get a deal.
Japan rallied 1.4%.
US futures are up over 0.5%.
Italy is up 1%.
Spain is up 0.7%.
Germany is up 1.3%.
This is the first time in a while we can recall seeing much sustained green across the board.
Expect a somewhat slow newsweek as there is relatively little data in the US this week due to the holiday.
