Markets Are Surging All Around The World

Nice start to the week: Markets are rallying everywhere.It started on Friday afternoon in the US, when the markets took off after the Fiscal Cliff meeting in The White House, and lawmakers talked about having a “framework” in place to get a deal.



Japan rallied 1.4%.

US futures are up over 0.5%.

Italy is up 1%.

Spain is up 0.7%.

Germany is up 1.3%.

This is the first time in a while we can recall seeing much sustained green across the board.

Expect a somewhat slow newsweek as there is relatively little data in the US this week due to the holiday.

