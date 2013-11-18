Chinese Stocks Soar After Reform Announcement

REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon The Great Hall of the People, where the Chinese Communist Party plenum is being held, is seen behinds red flags in Tiananmen square in Beijing November 12, 2013.

Markets are drifting a little lower in the US and Europe.

And the Nikkei fell slightly.

The big story of the day so far is the big rally in China. The Shanghai Composite gained 2.9% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rallied 2.7%.

These gains came after China released the reform decisions made after the “Third Plenum” late Friday. The reforms included social changes (an end to forced labour camps and a loosening of the one-child policy) as well as economic reforms.

Otherwise, today is a slow day with little big economic news expected to come out.

