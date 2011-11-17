Italian Yields Are Already Swinging Wildly, US Futures Bouncing

It should be an interesting one.



Following yesterday’s dramatic late-day selloff in the US, futures are bouncing back modestly, with S&P futures pointing to gains of 0.5%.

Meanwhile, Italian yields, the tail that wags the world’s dog, are swinging back and forth wildly.

Here’s an intraday look at the yield on the Italian 10-year. Huge spike, then pullback in just a short period of time.

Meanwhile, European markets are lower across the board.

