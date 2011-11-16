Italian Yields Are Dropping, And European Markets Are Taking Off

Joe Weisenthal

The only indicator that matters — Italian bond yields — is improving this morning.

Here’s an intraday look at the yield on the Italian 10-year:

chart

And so, because it’s falling, stocks are rising.

Germany is up 0.8%.

Milan is up 1.7%

France is up 0.9%.

New Italian PM Mario Monti is expected to officially announce his cabinet today, which might be juicing sentiment a little bit.

