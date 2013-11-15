Markets Going Nowhere After Huge Night In Asia

Markets are pretty quiet right now. Europe is down a little bit. US futures are up a little bit (naturally).

But stocks turned in a strong session in Asia.

Shanghai ended the day up 1.7%.

Japan ended up 1.95%, as the Nikkei went above the 15,000 threshold.

Korea rallied 2%.

World markets truly do feel like they’re in a goldilocks stage. There are few obvious risks to the world economy, and yet there’s this meme (which may be valid) that all of the world’s central banks are in the mode for further easing. So, party time.

