Markets Are Gaining...

It’s a quiet morning, but for the first time in a while, there are some glints of green on the screen.US futures are up over 0.5% across the various indices.
Europe is creeping into positive territory.
China gained nearly 0.4%, as it completes its power handoff.
In addition to the inevitable Fiscal Cliff talk today, the US is going to have some economic data as well, including retail sales.
