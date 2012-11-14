Markets Are Gaining...

It’s a quiet morning, but for the first time in a while, there are some glints of green on the screen.US futures are up over 0.5% across the various indices.



Europe is creeping into positive territory.

China gained nearly 0.4%, as it completes its power handoff.

In addition to the inevitable Fiscal Cliff talk today, the US is going to have some economic data as well, including retail sales.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.