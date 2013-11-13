Markets Are Lower

Good morning.

There’s a bit of red on the board, pretty much across the world this morning.

US futures are off a bit.

Stock indices in Europe are all lower (Italy down 0.4%, Germany down 0.2%).

Shanghai really hit pretty hard, falling nearly 2%. Korea was down 1.6%. Japan was down a tad.

There’s nothing especially big going on. Things remain quite quiet as there’s been pretty much no news, nor has there been any significant central bank action of note this week.

Should probably remain fairly quiet for the rest of the week.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.