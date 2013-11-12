Markets Are Lower

Markets are slightly lower in Europe, and US futures are pointing to a modest decline at the open.

But overall, things are quiet, and are expected to be remain so for pretty much the entire week.

There is very little economic data or central bank action this week, and so people are left twiddling their thumbs, talking about whether we’re in a bubble or not.

Seriously, check the latest WSJ, and you’ll see a plethora of stories about valuation and so forth.

News? Not so much.

