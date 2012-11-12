Markets Are Tumbling In Europe

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

More selling.After a night of declines in Asia, Europe is now tumbling.



Italy is down 0.47%. Spain is down 0.77%. Germany is down 0.27%.

US futures are basically flat.

This was not a busy weekend for news, though what did happen was actually fairly encouraging, at least in terms of rhetoric from US lawmakers regarding the Fiscal Cliff. Greece also passed a budget, and China reported better than expected exports. It’s a little ominous how steady the selling has been of late.

