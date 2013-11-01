Markets Are Going Nowhere

Welcome to November!

So far there’s been a lot of economic data, but markets are pretty meh.

First with the data, we’ve been covering the latest PMI reports for various countries, and the good news is that the data out of Asia has been universally strong for October, which augurs well for the whole globe.

European manufacturing data will be out Monday, and US data (which will show the impact of the shutdown) will be out later this morning).

In the meantime, markets are mixed. Japan was down. China was up a bit. Europe is down a bit. US futures are a little higher.

