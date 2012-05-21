Markets Are Drifting Higher

Photo: Dave Parker via Flickr

The week is off to a pretty quiet start, which may be a welcome break from the furious newsflow of last week.Europe is a bit higher across the board, with Germany up 0.3% and France up 0.6%. Spain is down a hair



This follows gains in Japan overnight.

There were a few headlines that were notable, which we summarized here. China is hinting at more stimulus. Greece’s Alexis Tspiras is moderating his town about EU confrontation, and at the G8 summit, supposedly Italian PM Mario Monti introduced some kind of warmly-received bank guarantee idea. All interesting, nothing game changing.

US futures are drifting nicely higher, to the tune of 0.7%.

