Markets Are Slipping

Good morning!

Markets are currently edging lower.

It’s nothing too dramatic. Germany is off 0.25%. Italy is down 0.65%.

Germany posted a surprise fall in exports, which may not be helping.

In corporate news, after the bell yesterday, it was reported that Apple was in talks to buy headphones company Beats Electronics for $US3.2 billion — a move that is widely being viewed as a head-scratcher, if it happens.

One big overnight winner was India, which saw stocks rally 2.25%

