Markets Are Going Nowhere

The trend this week continues: It’s very quiet.



Asian markets were fairly quiet, although Japan did gain 0.7% to hit a new record for its run.

After solid trade data from China, the Shanghai composite gained 0.48%.

Europe is totally flat, and US futures are a hair in the red. Too minuscule at this point to matter.

Still, as quiet as things are, the story is that the bull market remains on and nobody seems to be concerned with much of everything.

There’s virtually no data to speak of this week.

